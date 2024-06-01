Israeli army withdraws from Jabalia refugee camp after weeks of operation

Xinhua) 10:08, June 01, 2024

Palestinians are seen on a street with destroyed buildings after Israeli army withdrew from the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, on May 31, 2024. The Israeli army has withdrawn from the Jabalia refugee camp after nearly three weeks of military operation there, Palestine TV reported on Friday. (Photo by Mahmoud Zaki/Xinhua)

GAZA, May 31 (Xinhua) -- The Israeli army has withdrawn from the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip after nearly three weeks of military operation there, Palestine TV reported on Friday.

The civil defense agency in Gaza said that rescuers found a large number of bodies in the area from which the Israeli army has withdrawn, and the search and rescue work is still ongoing.

The Israeli troops of the 98th Division completed their mission in eastern Jabalia and began preparation for continued operations in the Gaza Strip, after "rescuing seven bodies of hostages, eliminating hundreds of terrorists, and destroying a 10-km subterranean tunnel network," the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement on Friday.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 36,224, according to a statement released by health authorities in the Palestinian enclave on Thursday.

