Hamas considers suspending negotiations with Israel -- source
(Xinhua) 18:19, May 06, 2024
GAZA, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Hamas is considering suspending negotiations with Israel in response to the Israeli decision to evacuate the eastern areas of Rafah, an official source told Xinhua on Monday.
