Languages

Archive

Monday, May 06, 2024

Home>>

Hamas considers suspending negotiations with Israel -- source

(Xinhua) 18:19, May 06, 2024

GAZA, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Hamas is considering suspending negotiations with Israel in response to the Israeli decision to evacuate the eastern areas of Rafah, an official source told Xinhua on Monday.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Zhong Wenxing)

Photos

Related Stories