Children watch cartoon at temporary camp in Rafah

Xinhua) 10:32, May 01, 2024

Children watch cartoon at a temporary camp in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, April 29, 2024. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

