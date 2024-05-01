Languages

Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Children watch cartoon at temporary camp in Rafah

(Xinhua) 10:32, May 01, 2024

Children watch cartoon at a temporary camp in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, April 29, 2024. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

