Chinese schools required to specify punishments for bullies

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese schools have been asked to specify punishments for different forms of bullying on campus, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Friday.

In a recent circular, the MOE asked schools across the country to set up specialized committees to deal with incidents of bullying in accordance with related laws and regulations.

Schools should also set up public hotlines and email addresses to report incidents of bullying, in addition to providing phone numbers of school management personnel responsible for addressing such issues.

Video surveillance must cover all inconspicuous venues, the circular noted.

In March, the MOE launched a campaign for schools to organize education activities to enhance students' safety awareness and improve their ability to protect themselves.

The number of arrests and indictments for crimes related to school bullying and violence on campus in China dropped significantly from 2017 to 2020, the Supreme People's Procuratorate said in 2021.

