Chinese, foreign scientists discuss cooperation on agricultural innovation to ensure food security

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Agricultural scientists from 15 countries and several international organizations gathered in Beijing on Wednesday to discuss how to further strengthen cooperation to promote the green, high-quality and sustainable development of agriculture through sci-tech innovation, and ensure global food security.

It is necessary for agricultural scientists to work together and share their knowledge and experience to deal with challenges in global food security and sustainable agricultural development such as climate change and resource scarcity, Wu Kongming, president of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS), said at a symposium jointly supported by the National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC) and the Bill &Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF)

With the support of the NSFC, the CAAS launched cooperation with the Consultative Group for International Agricultural Research (CGIAR) in 2011, focusing on the exploration and utilization of excellent traits in crops and livestock, as well as the analysis of disease resistance mechanisms. Cooperation and exchanges were also carried out in areas such as dryland agriculture, agricultural economy and agricultural information, according to Wu.

With funding from the BMGF, the CAAS initiated a project to breed new rice varieties named "Green Super Rice", which have been introduced to 18 countries and regions in Asia and Africa to help reduce hunger and increase the incomes of farmers, Wu said.

"Through cooperation with the BMGF, we have shared China's successful experience in early warning of crop pests with developing countries, helping Africa establish a practical agricultural plant protection testing system," said Wu.

China has also helped African countries such as Mali and Nigeria establish and improve their rice seed industry and research systems with China's experience in rice breeding, Wu added.

"We hope to work with our partners to provide new and effective solutions for ensuring world food security, promoting global poverty reduction and sustainable agricultural development through innovation and application of science and technology," Wu said.

The symposium, held by the Institute of Agricultural Resources and Regional Planning of CAAS, has attracted agriculture experts from countries including France, Britain, Belgium, Egypt, Brazil and Burundi, as well as international organizations such as the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the CGIAR.

Focusing on topics such as agricultural information technology, innovative seed research and development, and Sino-Africa agricultural cooperation, the two-day symposium aims to discuss the agricultural technological innovations and their promotion and application in key regions around the world, build platforms for international cooperation and exchange, and promote the global green development of agriculture.

