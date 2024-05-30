Ancient temple excavation gains progress by joint Egyptian-Chinese archaeological mission

Xinhua) 13:28, May 30, 2024

Chinese archaeologists Jia Xiaobing (C) and Wen Zhen (L) communicate with an Egyptian archaeologist at the excavation site of the Montu Temple in Luxor, Egypt, May 1, 2024. (Egyptian-Chinese archaeological mission/Handout via Xinhua)

The Montu Temple, located at the Karnak Temple Complex of Egypt's monument-rich city of Luxor, was dedicated to the worship of Montu, a falcon-headed war god.

Since late 2018, the first Egyptian-Chinese archaeological mission has been working seasonally at the Karnak Temple Complex, inspiring many Egyptian and Chinese experts to strengthen related cooperation. After nearly six years of joint efforts by Chinese and Egyptian archaeologists, the excavation of the once-abandoned Montu Temple, has achieved fruitful results.

Chinese archaeologist Jia Xiaobing (L) discusses with teammates about carved stones at the excavation site of the Montu Temple in Luxor, Egypt, on May 1, 2024. (Egyptian-Chinese archaeological mission/Handout via Xinhua)

Archaeologists of a Chinese-Egyptian archaeological mission excavate the fourth chapel near the relic of the Montu Temple in Luxor, Egypt, on May 7, 2024. (Egyptian-Chinese archaeological mission/Handout via Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 8, 2024 shows the relic of a chapel at the excavation site of the Montu Temple in Luxor, Egypt. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

Archaeologists of a Chinese-Egyptian archaeological mission work at the excavation site of the Montu Temple in Luxor, Egypt, on April 28, 2024. (Egyptian-Chinese archaeological mission/Handout via Xinhua)

Archaeologists of a Chinese-Egyptian archaeological mission work at the excavation site of the Montu Temple in Luxor, Egypt, on May 1, 2024. (Egyptian-Chinese archaeological mission/Handout via Xinhua)

Archaeologists of a Chinese-Egyptian archaeological mission work at the excavation site of the Montu Temple in Luxor, Egypt, on April 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Archaeologists of a Chinese-Egyptian archaeological mission work at an excavation site of a chapel near the relic of the Montu Temple in Luxor, Egypt, on April 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

Chinese archaeologists Wang Peng, Wen Zhen, Jia Xiaobing and Gao Wei (from L to R) pose for a group photo at the excavation site of the Montu Temple in Luxor, Egypt, April 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

This photo taken on March 28, 2020 shows bronze statues of Osiris, one of Egypt's most important deities, unearthed by a Chinese-Egyptian archaeological mission at the excavation site of the Montu Temple in Luxor, Egypt. (Egyptian-Chinese archaeological mission/Handout via Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 28, 2020 shows pottery wares unearthed by a Chinese-Egyptian archaeological mission at the excavation site of the Montu Temple in Luxor, Egypt. (Egyptian-Chinese archaeological mission/Handout via Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 8, 2024 shows the excavation site of the Montu Temple in Luxor, Egypt. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Archaeologists of a Chinese-Egyptian archaeological mission excavate a chapel near the relic of the Montu Temple in Luxor, Egypt, on April 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

Chinese archaeologist Wen Zhen works at the excavation site of the Montu Temple in Luxor, Egypt, on May 1, 2024. (Egyptian-Chinese archaeological mission/Handout via Xinhua)

Chinese archaeologist Gao Wei works at the excavation site of the Montu Temple in Luxor, Egypt, on May 1, 2024. (Egyptian-Chinese archaeological mission/Handout via Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 29, 2024 shows stones carved with patterns at the excavation site of the Montu Temple in Luxor, Egypt. (Egyptian-Chinese archaeological mission/Handout via Xinhua)

Archaeologists of a Chinese-Egyptian archaeological mission excavate a chapel near the relic of the Montu Temple in Luxor, Egypt, on April 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

This photo taken on April 8, 2024 shows the relic of a tower gate at the excavation site of the Montu Temple in Luxor, Egypt. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

This photo taken on April 8, 2024 shows the relic of a chapel at the excavation site of the Montu Temple in Luxor, Egypt. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

This photo taken on March 3, 2020 shows the excavation site of the Montu Temple in Luxor, Egypt. (Egyptian-Chinese archaeological mission/Handout via Xinhua)

