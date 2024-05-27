445 tombs from over 2,000 years ago excavated in north China

Xinhua) 13:11, May 27, 2024

TAIYUAN, May 26 (Xinhua) -- A total of 445 tombs dating back more than 2,000 years have been excavated in north China's Shanxi Province, providing valuable data for the study of the funeral and other practices of that era, according to local archaeological authorities.

The tombs, from the Warring States Period (475-221 B.C.), were found about 500 meters north of the Xuezhuang Village in Linfen City. Excavation work, led by the Shanxi provincial institute of archaeology, has been carried out for more than a year.

According to Duan Shuanglong, a researcher with the institute, the tombs are of small or medium size, with more than 700 pieces of cultural relics unearthed, including bronze ware, iron utensils, pottery, jade, and bone articles.

Duan believes that the findings are helpful for understanding the cultural evolution from the Warring States Period to the Qin Dynasty (221-207 B.C.).

