Archaeological excavation at Wuwangdun tomb in Anhui yields major findings

Xinhua) 08:22, May 21, 2024

An archaeologist observes a relic unearthed from the Wuwangdun tomb discovered in Huainan, east China's Anhui Province, May 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

The archaeological excavation at the Wuwangdun tomb in east China's Anhui Province has yielded major findings, unearthing over 3,000 cultural relics, according to China's cultural heritage administration.

Earlier this year, the National Cultural Heritage Administration (NCHA) confirmed the Wuwangdun tomb as the largest and highest-level tomb of the ancient Chu state, which existed more than 2,200 years ago during the Warring States Period (475 BC-221 BC).

