Grand Canal exhibition in China showcases archaeological findings

Xinhua) 14:10, May 14, 2024

NANJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition showcasing the significant archaeological discoveries along the Grand Canal opened in east China's Jiangsu Province on Tuesday, to mark the 10th anniversary of the ancient artificial waterway successfully being listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The exhibition held in the China Grand Canal Museum in the city of Yangzhou has more than 240 pieces (sets) of items from eight provincial-level regions along the canal on display, most of which were made public for the first time.

A brick with inscriptions from the Sui Dynasty (581-618), a Tang Dynasty (618-907) tri-colored glazed ceramic woman figurine playing polo and a bluish-white glazed bowl with flower carvings from the Song Dynasty (960—1279) are among the displayed items.

Incomplete statistics show that more than 200 archaeological projects related to the Grand Canal have been carried out in eight provinces and municipalities along the canal, and more than 60 of them have yielded significant results. Among them, seven have been listed as the top 10 yearly archaeological discoveries in the country.

Guided by the National Cultural Heritage Administration, the exhibition is hosted by the cultural heritage bureaus of the provincial-level regions along the canal and organized by the museum and the committee for the archaeology and conservation of the Grand Canal under the Society for Chinese Archaeology.

The exhibition will last till August 14.

With a history of more than 2,500 years, the Grand Canal, connecting Beijing and Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang Province, served as a significant transportation artery in ancient China.

The canal was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in China in 2014.

