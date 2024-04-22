In pics: Sidun Site in Changzhou, E China

Xinhua) 11:15, April 22, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken in December 2022 shows a view of the Sidun Site in Tianning District of Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua)

The Sidun Site is located in today's Tianning District of Changzhou.

Researchers believe that the Sidun Site reflects the changes from the late Songze Culture to the Liangzhu Culture and provides a new perspective for studies on the development model of regional civilization in the lower reaches of the Yangtze River in ancient times.

A staff member of Nanjing Museum arranges relics at a work station of Sidun Site in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

An aerial drone photo taken in May 2023 shows a view of Sidun Site in Tianning District of Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 8, 2024 shows a staff member of Nanjing Museum arranging pottery pots unearthed at Sidun Site in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Tourists visit potteries unearthed from the Sidun Site at Nanjing Museum in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A piece of jade ware unearthed at the Sidun Site is exhibited in Nanjing Museum in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

This photo taken on April 8, 2024 shows a pottery pot unearthed at the Sidun Site in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)