China unveils highest-level Chu state tomb excavated to date
(Xinhua) 11:21, April 16, 2024
HEFEI, April 16 (Xinhua) -- The Wuwangdun ancient tomb discovered in Huainan City in east China's Anhui Province is confirmed to be the largest and highest-level ancient tomb of Chu state that has been excavated to date, the National Cultural Heritage Administration said Tuesday.
The administration made the announcement at a press conference in Huainan, adding that the tomb is also the most structurally complex of its kind.
Chu was a state that existed in ancient China more than 2,200 years ago.
