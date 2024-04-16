China unveils highest-level Chu state tomb excavated to date

April 16, 2024

HEFEI, April 16 (Xinhua) -- The Wuwangdun ancient tomb discovered in Huainan City in east China's Anhui Province is confirmed to be the largest and highest-level ancient tomb of Chu state that has been excavated to date, the National Cultural Heritage Administration said Tuesday.

The administration made the announcement at a press conference in Huainan, adding that the tomb is also the most structurally complex of its kind.

Chu was a state that existed in ancient China more than 2,200 years ago.

