China unveils top 10 archaeological discoveries of 2023

Xinhua) 14:27, March 22, 2024

BEIJING, March 22 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday released a list of the top 10 archaeological findings of 2023.

The findings span various provincial-level regions, including Shandong, Fujian, Anhui, Hubei, Henan, and Shaanxi. The oldest traces back to the Paleolithic Period.

Guan Qiang, deputy head of the National Cultural Heritage Administration, said the listed projects represent the pinnacle of archaeological achievements from the preceding year.

These archaeological revelations serve as vivid testaments to the enduring legacy and profound civilization of the Chinese nation, said Guan, underlining their role in bolstering national confidence.

