China to develop more world-class archaeological institutions over next decade

Xinhua) 10:03, May 28, 2024

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- China's National Cultural Heritage Administration (NCHA) has issued trial guidelines for the development of world-class archaeological institutions, setting phased goals through 2035 to enhance the overall capabilities and global standing of these institutions.

The document says that by 2030, China will cultivate 10 to 15 world-class archaeological institutions and its international status in archaeology will increase considerably. By 2035, more world-class archaeological institutions will be established and the comprehensive capabilities of the country's archaeological institutions will be enhanced significantly.

Per the document, efforts will focus on improving academic research, international cooperation, management innovation and team-building within archaeological institutions.

The NCHA will conduct an evaluation of China's archaeological institutions every three years and adjust its list of world-class institutions based on the results.

