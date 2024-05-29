Artifacts from east China's Shandong Province debut in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 11:13, May 29, 2024

HONG KONG, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Around 200 pieces of artifacts from east China's Shandong Province are on display for the first time in Hong Kong from Tuesday.

Through parallel display of major archaeological discoveries made respectively in Hong Kong and Shandong dated to three historical periods, the exhibition sheds light on similarities between the two local cultures as well as the pluralistic integration of ancient Chinese civilization, said Secretary for Development of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government Bernadette Linn at the opening ceremony on Tuesday.

Exhibits from Shandong include an eggshell black pottery high stem cup with perforations that represents the pinnacle of Chinese prehistoric pottery craftsmanship, as well as a red pottery tripod pitcher with bag-shaped legs representative of prehistoric Shandong culture. The artifacts chronicled the development of Shandong culture from the Neolithic period to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).

Also on display are artifacts unearthed in Hong Kong, including stringed stone ornament set, quartz rings, and perforated pottery basin with incised wave pattern.

The exhibition is being held at the Hong Kong Heritage Discovery Center until Oct. 6.

