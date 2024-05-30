China's top legislator meets president of Equatorial Guinea

Xinhua) 09:27, May 30, 2024

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, president of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, in Beijing on Wednesday.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that the two sides have announced the elevation of their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation, drawing a new blueprint for the development of bilateral relations.

China is willing to work with Equatorial Guinea to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, enhance strategic synergy, conduct high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and push for the greater development of bilateral cooperation, Zhao said.

The NPC of China is willing to strengthen exchanges at all levels with the Parliament of Equatorial Guinea, work with Equatorial Guinea to learn from each other's governance experience, approve and revise legal documents conducive to bilateral cooperation, and strengthen coordination and cooperation on multilateral mechanisms, Zhao said.

Obiang said that Equatorial Guinea abides firmly by the one-China principle and speaks highly of the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative. It is willing to strengthen cooperation with China and work with China to advance the comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation between the two countries, he added.

