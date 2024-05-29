Interview: "Studying in China changed my life," says chairperson of Equatorial Guinea's leading magazine

MALABO, May 28 (Xinhua) -- "Studying in China changed my life and helped advance my career," said Milagrosa Ada Micha, chairperson of Equatorial Guinea's leading magazine, Real Equatorial Guinea, in a recent interview with Xinhua.

China's profound culture and its enormous potential for economic development prompted her decision to pursue higher education there, she said.

In 2013, Ada Micha began her journey at Central China Normal University in Hubei Province to undertake a language preparatory course. From 2014 to 2018, she immersed herself in undergraduate studies in international trade at the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing.

"China has become my second home. My time in China has changed the way I think," said Ada Micha, explaining that the self-discipline and diligent work ethic of the Chinese people have deeply influenced and benefited her throughout her life.

While studying in Beijing in 2015, Ada Micha founded her magazine, Real Equatorial Guinea.

"At that time, many people didn't know much about my country. They always thought Equatorial Guinea was in South America, and there weren't many positive stories about Equatorial Guinea on the internet," she said. "I decided to establish a magazine published in Spanish, Chinese and English to introduce the real Equatorial Guinea to the world."

After graduating, she relocated the magazine to Equatorial Guinea. Today, her magazine is an officially recognized media outlet in Equatorial Guinea and continues to gain prominence.

Ada Micha praised China's role in developing talent in various fields, including technology, agriculture, infrastructure and media, from which many young people in Equatorial Guinea have benefited.

"China is a great country that especially helps African countries, and its support is crucial for Equatorial Guinea's development," she said, highlighting that Chinese infrastructure projects in Equatorial Guinea provide skills training and employment opportunities for the youth.

Ada Micha expressed her hope that young people will take advantage of the opportunity to study in China, become valuable and self-sufficient individuals in society, and contribute to the future of Equatorial Guinea.

"Thanks to my experiences in China, I am who I am today. China is open to everyone if you genuinely intend to learn. Seize the opportunity to study in China; you won't regret it," she added.

