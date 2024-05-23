Home>>
Equatorial Guinean president to visit China
(Xinhua) 15:38, May 23, 2024
BEIJING, May 23 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo will pay a state visit to China from May 26 to 31, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Thursday.
