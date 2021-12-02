Chinese FM Wang Yi meets with Equatorial Guinea's FM

Xinhua) 16:51, December 02, 2021

DAKAR, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Equatorial Guinean Foreign Minister Simeon Oyono Esono Angue on the sidelines of the 8th Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Dakar, the Senegalese capital, Tuesday.

Wang said that China and Equatorial Guinea enjoy a traditional friendship. China appreciates Equatorial Guinea's firm support on issues concerning China's core interests and major concerns and will, as always, firmly support Equatorial Guinea in safeguarding sovereignty, opposing external interference and independently exploring a development path suited to its national conditions.

Wang said the major initiative announced by President Xi Jinping to provide COVID-19 vaccines to Africa on a large scale to help Africa achieve the vaccination target of 60 percent by the end of 2022.

"The lives of our African brothers and sisters are equally important. The 'vaccination gap' is unreasonable and unjust and should be resolutely corrected. China will continue to stand firmly with Africa and provide vaccines according to Africa's needs until Africa finally defeats the pandemic," said Wang.

Foreign Minister Simeon Oyono Esono Angue said China is Equatorial Guinea's friend, brother and strategic cooperative partner and has made important contributions to its economic and social development.

"We are deeply grateful for China's provision of vaccines to Equatorial Guinea at the earliest possible time and strong support for the country's efforts to speed up vaccination of its population," he said, stressing that Equatorial Guinea highly appreciates that China has always treated Equatorial Guinea on an equal footing and never interfered in its internal affairs.

He pledged that Equatorial Guinea will firmly pursue the One-China principle and be committed to advancing bilateral friendship, hoping China will continue to support Equatorial Guinea in areas such as economic diversification and improvement of people's livelihood.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)