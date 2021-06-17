Equatorial Guinea buys more Chinese Sinopharm vaccines

MALABO, June 16 (Xinhua) -- The central African country Equatorial Guinea said on Wednesday that it has purchased more Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines which are ready to be shipped to the country.

On Feb. 10, a batch of China-donated Sinopharm vaccines arrived in Malabo, capital of Equatorial Guinea, making it the first African country that received COVID-19 vaccine aid from China.

Equatorial Guinean President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo later received his doses of the Chinese vaccine and appealed to the entire population to do the same, as vaccination helps avoid new deaths linked to the coronavirus.

To date, Equatorial Guinea has confirmed 8,662 COVID-19 cases with 120 deaths, according to the WHO.

