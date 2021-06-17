Home>>
Equatorial Guinea buys more Chinese Sinopharm vaccines
(Xinhua) 14:29, June 17, 2021
MALABO, June 16 (Xinhua) -- The central African country Equatorial Guinea said on Wednesday that it has purchased more Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines which are ready to be shipped to the country.
On Feb. 10, a batch of China-donated Sinopharm vaccines arrived in Malabo, capital of Equatorial Guinea, making it the first African country that received COVID-19 vaccine aid from China.
Equatorial Guinean President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo later received his doses of the Chinese vaccine and appealed to the entire population to do the same, as vaccination helps avoid new deaths linked to the coronavirus.
To date, Equatorial Guinea has confirmed 8,662 COVID-19 cases with 120 deaths, according to the WHO.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- 20 dead, 600 injured in explosions in Equatorial Guinea's largest city
- Cambodian troops inoculated with Chinese COVID-19 vaccines
- Mass inoculation shows safety, efficacy of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines: expert
- Xi's envoy to attend Equatorial Guinea presidential inauguration
- China, Equatorial Guinea vow to enhance cooperation, political trust
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.