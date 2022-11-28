Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo wins re-election

YAOUNDE, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- Equatorial Guinea's incumbent president, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo has been re-elected as the leader of the Central African country, according to official results published Saturday night.

The results were published by National electoral commission, as quoted by the official website of the government.

Obiang's ruling Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea, which is allied with 14 other parties, won all 100 seats in the National Assembly, all 55 seats in the Senate and all 588 municipal seats, the results showed.

Some 419,817 people registered to vote in the elections, 413,148 actually voted and 411,081 were considered as valid votes with 1,264 constituting null votes and 803 blank votes, according to the same source.

Obiang, 80, will continue to run the country for seven years. He has already been in power for 43 years.

