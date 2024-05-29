Peng Liyuan chats over tea with Equatorial Guinean first lady in Beijing
Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, chats over tea with Equatorial Guinean First Lady Constancia Mangue de Obiang in Beijing, capital of China, May 28, 2024. Constancia is accompanying Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, president of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, on his state visit to China. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)
BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, on Tuesday chatted over tea with Equatorial Guinean First Lady Constancia Mangue de Obiang in Beijing.
Constancia is accompanying Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, president of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, on his state visit to China.
China and Equatorial Guinea are good friends and partners who help each other, Peng said, expressing the hope that the two sides will carry out more exchanges and cooperation, jointly safeguard and promote women's rights and interests, and jointly improve the level of education and public health for the benefit of the two peoples.
Constancia spoke highly of China, especially Peng's long-term care for women and children in African countries, including Equatorial Guinea, and the contribution to promoting their health and well-being, and looked forward to further strengthening exchanges and cooperation with China to enhance friendship between the two countries.
