Chinese premier meets with Equatorial Guinean president

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with Equatorial Guinean president Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, who is in China on a state visit, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Wednesday.

Noting China and Equatorial Guinea share a solid relationship, Li said that over the past 54 years of diplomatic relations, mutual trust and support have always been the defining characteristics of the bilateral ties.

As the two sides announced the elevation of the relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation, China is willing to work with Equatorial Guinea to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, promote traditional friendly relations, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and continue to enhance the well-being of the two peoples, Li said.

Li noted that China will continue to firmly support Equatorial Guinea in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and in exploring a development path that suits its own national conditions.

The two sides enjoy complementary advantages and enormous cooperation potential, Li said, adding that China is willing to strengthen strategic alignment with Equatorial Guinea, work on existing cooperation projects in infrastructure construction and other areas, and expand cooperation in such sectors as marine economy, green economy, and agricultural development.

China encourages its enterprises with strong ability and reputation to invest and do business in Equatorial Guinea, to explore new cooperation patterns such as public-private partnerships and integration of investment, construction and operation, providing more assistance for Equatorial Guinea's industrialization, Li said.

The premier said that China is willing to further promote exchanges and cooperation with Equatorial Guinea in such areas as healthcare, education, culture and tourism, and improve the friendship between the two peoples. Both sides should work together to uphold international fairness and justice, and steadfastly safeguard the common interests of the Global South, he added.

For his part, Obiang noted the cooperation between the two countries has always been based on mutual respect and equal dialogue. Equatorial Guinea appreciates China's support for its economic and social development, and is willing to deepen cooperation with China to achieve its "Equatorial Guinea Agenda 2035." Chinese enterprises are welcomed to invest and do business in Equatorial Guinea, Obiang stressed.

Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, said Obiang, adding that Equatorial Guinea firmly supports the one-China principle and China's complete reunification, and resolutely opposes any form of "Taiwan independence" activities.

