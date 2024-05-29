21 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on Rafah displacement tents

Xinhua) 08:17, May 29, 2024

Smoke rises in Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip, May 28, 2024. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

GAZA, May 28 (Xinhua) -- At least 21 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured on Tuesday in an Israeli bombardment of displaced persons' tents in the Al-Mawasi area in the west of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian security and medical sources.

Security sources told Xinhua that Israeli artillery bombed tents for the displaced in the Al-Mawasi area on the seashore west of Rafah.

Al-Mawasi was a humanitarian zone where residents in Gaza used to take refuge based on the Israeli army's order.

Local medical sources told Xinhua that the Israeli bombing led to the killing of at least 20 people, including women and children, and dozens of injuries.

A man looks at a vehicle destroyed in an Israeli airstrike on tents for displaced people near the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on May 27, 2024. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

