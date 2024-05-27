French president calls for ceasefire in Gaza

Xinhua) 10:27, May 27, 2024

PARIS, May 25 (Xinhua) -- French President Emmanuel Macron called for a ceasefire in Gaza and opposed Israeli operations in Rafah as he received an Arab delegation here on Friday.

"Ceasefire in Gaza, release of hostages, humanitarian aid, two-state solution: there is no alternative for lasting peace," said Macron on X, formerly Twitter, after he met with members of the contact group of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on the situation in the Middle East.

The meeting focused on the effective implementation of the two-state solution, the only way to guarantee the peace and security of the State of Israel and to respond to the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinians, said a press release from the Elysee.

"The President of the Republic reiterated France's support for a strengthened Palestinian Authority and its return to the Gaza Strip with the support of the international community," the press release said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)