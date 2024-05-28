Protests erupt in Istanbul against Israeli bombing of civilians

Xinhua) 08:41, May 28, 2024

A person looks on at the site of an Israeli strike on a camp for displaced people in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, May 27, 2024. At least 40 people were killed and some others injured on Sunday evening in Israel's bombing of tents in northwestern Rafah, the southernmost city of the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

ISTANBUL, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Widespread protests erupted overnight in Istanbul following Israel's attack on a Palestinian camp in the Gaza Strip, local media reported on Monday.

Many demonstrators gathered in front of the Israeli Consulate General in the Levent neighborhood on the European side to denounce the attack, the state-run TRT broadcaster said.

Protesters urged the international community to intervene and stop the Israeli attacks on Palestinian civilians.

Demonstrations also occurred in the Sariyer district, home to the U.S. Consulate General. A banner bearing the message "Free Palestine" was unfurled, and the group chanted, "Down with Israel, collaborator U.S."

Another group gathered in Sarachane Park in the Fatih district, where they prayed for the civilians who lost their lives.

At least 40 people were killed on Sunday evening in Israel's bombing of tents of Palestinians in northwestern Rafah, the southernmost city of the Gaza Strip.

