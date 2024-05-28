Arab League's chief slams Israeli bombing on camp in Gaza's Rafah

Xinhua) 09:44, May 28, 2024

CAIRO, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Secretary-General of the League of Arab States (AL) Ahmed Aboul-Gheit on Monday criticized Israel for bombing tents for the displaced Palestinians in the southern Gazan city of Rafah.

In a post published on social media platform X, Aboul-Gheit called the bombing, which took on Sunday, a "war crime" and urged "the international courts to bring those responsible to international justice."

Meanwhile, Egypt also condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli forces' bombing of tents, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The bombing that left hundreds of casualties was a "blatant violation" of the International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Convention of 1949 over the protection of civilians during the time of war, the statement added.

Egypt called on Israel to comply with its legal obligations as an occupying force and to implement the measures issued by the International Court of Justice for the immediate halt of military operations and any other measures in the Palestinian city of Rafah.

On Sunday, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) fired about eight rockets toward the tents in a newly established camp crowded with thousands of displaced people near the warehouses of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), leaving at least 40 people killed.

Israel confirmed on Sunday that it launched the attack to kill two senior Hamas leaders.

On Monday, Yifat Tomer Yerushalmi, the IDF's chief prosecutor, acknowledged that the bombing of the Rafah camp was a "very grave" incident.

"The details of the incident are still under an investigation, which we are committed to conducting to the fullest extent," Yerushalmi told a conference.

