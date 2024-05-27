Home>>
Trending in China | Liuyang fireworks: Romance in the air
(People's Daily App) 16:09, May 27, 2024
Liuyang in Central China’s Hunan Province is the world's largest production hub for fireworks, lighting up festive occasions in more than 100 countries worldwide. Against the dark canvas of night, the vibrant colors and symphony of lights evoke feelings of joy and celebration.
