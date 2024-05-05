Malta International Fireworks Festival held in Sliema

Xinhua) 14:07, May 05, 2024

This photo taken on May 3, 2024 from Sliema, Malta shows fireworks during the grand finale of the Malta International Fireworks Festival. The annual fireworks festival kicked off here on April 20. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 3, 2024 from Sliema, Malta shows fireworks during the grand finale of the Malta International Fireworks Festival. The annual fireworks festival kicked off here on April 20. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 3, 2024 from Sliema, Malta shows fireworks during the grand finale of the Malta International Fireworks Festival. The annual fireworks festival kicked off here on April 20. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 3, 2024 from Sliema, Malta shows fireworks during the grand finale of the Malta International Fireworks Festival. The annual fireworks festival kicked off here on April 20. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Hongyu)