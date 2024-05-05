Malta International Fireworks Festival held in Sliema
This photo taken on May 3, 2024 from Sliema, Malta shows fireworks during the grand finale of the Malta International Fireworks Festival. The annual fireworks festival kicked off here on April 20. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)
Photos
