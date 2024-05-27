Incumbent President Nauseda wins Lithuania's presidential election: preliminary results

Xinhua) 09:41, May 27, 2024

Lithuanian incumbent President Gitanas Nauseda attends a press conference in Vilnius, Lithuania, May 13, 2024. (Photo by Alfredas Pliadis/Xinhua)

VILNIUS, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Incumbent President Gitanas Nauseda has won Lithuania's presidential election, garnering more than half of votes and beating his rival Ingrida Simonyte in the run-off on Sunday, preliminary data from the country's Central Electoral Commission (VRK) show.

Simonyte, incumbent prime minister, has conceded her defeat in the presidential election and congratulated Nauseda on his victory, the Baltic News Service reported.

