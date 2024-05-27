Special envoy of Chinese president attends Comoros' presidential inauguration

Xinhua) 08:56, May 27, 2024

MORONI, May 26 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of President Azali Assoumani of the Comoros, Chinese President Xi Jinping's Special Envoy He Baoxiang attended Azali's inauguration here on Sunday.

He, also the vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, met with Azali in Moroni, the capital of the Comoros on Saturday.

The envoy conveyed Xi's warm congratulations and best wishes to Azali, saying that China highly values the development of relations with the Comoros.

China is willing to work with the Comoros to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, firmly support each other in safeguarding core interests, advance Belt and Road cooperation, strengthen practical cooperation in various fields within the frameworks of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, aiming to elevate the traditional friendship between the two countries to a new level, He said.

Azali expressed his gratitude to Xi for sending a special envoy to attend his inauguration ceremony and asked He to convey his highest respect and sincere greetings to the Chinese president.

The Comoros appreciates China's long-term strong support for its national development and cherishes the traditional friendship between the two countries, Azali said. He affirmed that the Comoros will continue to firmly adhere to the one-China principle and is willing to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with China so as to push bilateral relations to a higher level.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)