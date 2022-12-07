Chinese medical teams head to Niger, Comoros

NANNING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- A batch of 41 medical staffers from south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region left for Niger and the Comoros, respectively, on Wednesday to carry out medical assistance tasks there.

The number of medical staffers heading to Niger and the Comoros is 30 and 11, respectively.

"We will give full play to our expertise and embrace an active role in the pandemic prevention and control work in Niger," said Ling Yongping, leader of the medical team to Niger.

Pan Chunxi, head of the medical team to the Comoros, said that the team aims to strengthen communication and exchanges with locals through academic exchanges and doctor-patient interactions, while also passing on Chinese hospital management experience, and spreading the culture of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Guangxi has dispatched nearly 700 medical staff to Niger and 150 to the Comoros since the region sent its first medical team to Niger in 1976. They have provided medical services for more than 1 million local patients and trained over 10,000 local doctors since then.

