China congratulates Assoumani on re-election as president of the Comoros

Xinhua) 10:15, January 30, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- China congratulates Azali Assoumani on his re-election as President of the Comoros, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

The Comoros' Supreme Court confirmed on Wednesday the victory of incumbent President Azali Assoumani in the presidential election held on Jan. 14. According to the official account, Assoumani received 57.02 percent of the votes cast.

In response to a related query, spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily news briefing that China believes under the leadership of President Assoumani, the Comoros will achieve greater success in national construction, as well as economic and social development.

He said China is committed to building friendly relations with the Comoros. "We would like to work with the new government of the Comoros to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and inject new impetus into the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations."

