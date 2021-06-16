Comorian president expresses gratitude to Chinese medical aid team

Xinhua) 11:30, June 16, 2021

MORONI, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Comorian President Azali Assoumani on Tuesday expressed his gratitude to the Chinese medical aid team sent to Comoros, saying that their mission "has been a complete success."

In a speech during a farewell ceremony for the medical team in Moroni, the capital city of Comoros, Azali said that they have brilliantly discharged their mission.

According to him, the Chinese medical aid team arrived in the country as part of China's medical assistance to Comoros. "The Comorian government remained committed to action, in concert with the Chinese government, in order to always strengthen the deep bonds of friendship, which was forged by the Chinese and Comorian peoples," said Azali.

Taking this opportunity, Azali also elevated all members of the Chinese medical mission to Comoros to the rank of Knight of the Order of the Green Crescent of the Comoros.

The Chinese medical team consists of 12 medical experts, who specialize in such areas as respiratory and critical care medicine, public health, laboratory testing, traditional Chinese medicine and other fields, and come from several hospitals in China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

