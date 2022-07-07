Celebration of 47th anniversary of country's independence held in Comoros

Xinhua) 09:58, July 07, 2022

Comorian President Azali Assoumani (C) inspects the army during a celebration of the 47th anniversary of the country's independence in Moroni, the Comoros, on July 6, 2022. (Xinhua)

Members of the Comorian National Military Band perform during a celebration of the 47th anniversary of the country's independence in Moroni, the Comoros, on July 6, 2022. (Xinhua)

