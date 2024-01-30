Xi congratulates Azali Assoumani on re-election as president of the Comoros

Xinhua) 16:21, January 30, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has congratulated Azali Assoumani on his re-election as president of the Comoros.

In a congratulatory message sent on Sunday, Xi said China and the Comoros are good friends, good partners and good brothers with sincere friendship and mutual trust.

In recent years, relations between the two countries have developed rapidly, with fruitful results from practical cooperation in various fields, Xi said, adding that the two sides have firmly supported each other on issues involving each other's core interests and major concerns.

The Chinese president said he highly regards the development of China's ties with the Comoros, and stands ready to work with President Assoumani to push bilateral relations to a new level and better benefit the people of the two countries.

