Senior Chinese legislator visits Cambodia on ties

Xinhua) 14:59, May 25, 2024

PHNOM PENH, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Shohrat Zakir, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress (NPC), led a delegation to visit Cambodia at the invitation of Cambodia's National Assembly.

During the visit from Tuesday to Friday, he held talks with Cambodian Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister Hun Manet, National Assembly President Khuon Sudary, and National Assembly First Vice President Cheam Yeap, among others.

Shohrat Zakir said China's NPC is willing to work with Cambodia to strengthen exchanges and cooperation, and promote the building of the China-Cambodia community with a shared future.

Shohrat Zakir also introduced Chinese-style modernization, the second session of the 14th NPC and other situations to Cambodian leaders.

Cambodian officials appreciated the friendly relations between Cambodia and China, admired the achievements of Chinese-style modernization, and reiterated Cambodia's adherence to the one-China principle.

The Southeast Asian country is also willing to strengthen high-level interactions and legislative exchanges with China, and deepen cooperation under the Diamond Hexagon cooperation framework.

