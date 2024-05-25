Chinese VP meets Cambodian deputy PM

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sok Chenda Sophea in Beijing, capital of China, May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sok Chenda Sophea on Friday in Beijing.

Han noted that China and Cambodia are good neighbors, good friends and good partners. Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and Prime Minister Hun Manet twice last year, and has maintained strategic communication with Samdech Techo Hun Sen. They reached important consensus on building a high-quality, high-level, and high-standard China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era.

China attaches great importance to and is committed to deepening comprehensive strategic cooperation with Cambodia, Han said.

China is willing to continuously enrich the Diamond Hexagon cooperation framework, promote synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and Cambodia's Pentagonal Strategy, advance projects to build the Industrial Development Corridor and the Fish and Rice Corridor, organize a series of activities for the China-Cambodia People-to-People Exchange Year 2024, and promote greater development in building the China-Cambodia community with a shared future, Han added.

Sok Chenda Sophea said the new Cambodian government will make every effort to carry forward the traditional friendship between Cambodia and China, firmly abide by the one-China principle, strengthen practical cooperation with China in various fields and push forward bilateral relations.

