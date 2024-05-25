Highlights of Para Athletics World Championships

Xinhua) 14:19, May 25, 2024

Asila Mirzayorova of Uzbekistan competes during the Women's Long Jump T11 Final at the Para Athletics World Championships held in Kobe, Japan, May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Lan Hanyu (R) and Liu Panpan (L) of China react after the Women's 800m T34 Final at the Para Athletics World Championships held in Kobe, Japan, May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Lan Hanyu (2nd L) of China competes during the Women's 800m T34 Final and breaks the Asian record at the Para Athletics World Championships held in Kobe, Japan, May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Hu Yang of China celebrates after the Universal 4x100m Relay Final at the Para Athletics World Championships held in Kobe, Japan, May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Lan Hanyu (3rd L) of China and her teammate Liu Panpan (3rd R) compete during the Women's 800m T34 Final at the Para Athletics World Championships held in Kobe, Japan, May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Xue Enhui of China competes during the Women's Discus Throw F11 Final at the Para Athletics World Championships held in Kobe, Japan, May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Hannah Cockroft of Britain reacts after the Women's 800m T34 Final and breaks the championship record at the Para Athletics World Championships held in Kobe, Japan, May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Zhou Guohua of China competes during the Women's Long Jump T11 Final at the Para Athletics World Championships held in Kobe, Japan, May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Xue Enhui of China competes during the Women's Shot Put F12 Final at the Para Athletics World Championships held in Kobe, Japan, on May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Hu Yang (R) of China and Juan Pablo Cervantes Garcia of Mexico react after the Men's 100m T54 Final at the Para Athletics World Championships held in Kobe, Japan, on May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Hu Yang of China reacts after the Men's 100m T54 Final at the Para Athletics World Championships held in Kobe, Japan, on May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Silver medalist Hu Yang of China poses after the Men's 100m T54 Final at the Para Athletics World Championships held in Kobe, Japan, on May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Hu Yang (R) of China and Juan Pablo Cervantes Garcia of Mexico compete during the Men's 100m T54 Final at the Para Athletics World Championships held in Kobe, Japan, on May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Zhang Liangmin (front) of China is assisted by her coach Zhu Junfang during the Women's Shot Put F12 Final at the Para Athletics World Championships held in Kobe, Japan, on May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Silver medalist Zhao Yuping (C) of China and bronze medalist Xue Enhui (L) of China pose with their coach Li Xiuqing after the Women's Shot Put F12 Final at the Para Athletics World Championships held in Kobe, Japan, on May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Zhao Yuping of China competes during the Women's Shot Put F12 Final at the Para Athletics World Championships held in Kobe, Japan, on May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Zhang Liangmin of China competes during the Women's Shot Put F12 Final at the Para Athletics World Championships held in Kobe, Japan, on May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

China's Zhou Guohua (R) and his guide Gu Dengpu (C) relay to Wang Hao of China during the Universal 4x100m Relay Round 1 at the Para Athletics World Championships held in Kobe, Japan, on May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Hu Yang of China celebrates after the Universal 4x100m Relay Round 1 at the Para Athletics World Championships held in Kobe, Japan, on May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Wang Hao (C) of China competes during the Universal 4x100m Relay Round 1 at the Para Athletics World Championships held in Kobe, Japan, on May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Gong Wenhao (L) of China competes during the Men's 800m T34 Round 1 at the Para Athletics World Championships held in Kobe, Japan, on May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Wang Yang (front) of China competes during the Men's 800m T34 Round 1 at the Para Athletics World Championships held in Kobe, Japan, on May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Yan Jing of China competes during the Women's Long Jump T47 Final at the Para Athletics World Championships held in Kobe, Japan, on May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Kiara Rodriguez of Ecuador competes during the Women's Long Jump T47 Final at the Para Athletics World Championships held in Kobe, Japan, on May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Kiara Rodriguez of Ecuador competes during the Women's Long Jump T47 Final at the Para Athletics World Championships held in Kobe, Japan, on May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

