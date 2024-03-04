Asian Games 100m winner Ge crowned at China National Indoor Athletics Prix

Xinhua) 10:10, March 04, 2024

XI'AN, March 3 (Xinhua) -- Ge Manqi, who clinched the women's 100m gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games, triumphed in the women's 60m event at the National Indoor Athletics Prix on Sunday.

Representing Fujian, Ge breezed through the preliminary rounds with a time of 7.26 seconds. In the finals, the 26-year-old sprinted to victory, clocking 7.21 seconds.

Emerging talent Chen Yuxie from Zhejiang secured second place with a time of 7.29s, setting a new Chinese national youth record. Hubei's Liu Qun claimed the bronze with a time of 7.35s.

"I had finished a good winter training session without suffering any huge injuries. After gathering powers in winter, I have to transfer the strength to my speed," Ge told Xinhua.

"I will go to the United States on March 6, in order to start the outdoor season and train, compete with my national teammates," the Chinese elite sprinter added.

In 2021, Ge and her team China took the sixth place at women's 4x100 relay race in Tokyo Olympic Games.

"We trained together last winter in Guangxi and we kept communicating, we all have confidence to have a better result in Paris," Ge said.

In the women's pole vault game, neither Hangzhou Asian Games bronze medalist Niu Chunge nor National Games winner Xu Huiqin conquered the height of 4.40 meters. Asian Championships title owner Chen Qiaoling cleared the height in her second attempt, winning the tough competition.

Both Niu and Xu cleared 4.30m, but Niu, representing Anhui, faced an additional failure at that height, finishing third, while Xu from Zhejiang took home the silver.

"My waist injury recurred, so I didn't have systemic training last winter. What's more, my coach is in the UK, participating in the World Athletics Indoor Championships. I'd like to give me 80 points in the game," Chen said.

"Next, I will try my best to secure a position of Paris Olympics," the 24-year-old added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)