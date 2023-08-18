Wang Nan re-elected as World Athletics Council member

Xinhua) 10:00, August 18, 2023

BUDAPEST, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Athletics Association (CAA) vice director Wang Nan was elected as a World Athletics Council member for the second term at the 54th World Athletics Congress in Budapest on Thursday.

Nearly 500 delegates from 195 member associations took part in the Congress and voted for a new council. Wang became the first Asian woman to be elected council member of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) in 2019.

"CAA will be part of all the important events of World Athletics for the next four years and will enhance the efforts in talents education, competitions reforms and trainers' program," said Wang.

China will host the 2025 World Indoor Championships, 2025 World Relay Championships and a Road Race label event in 2027.

"CAA will jointly work with World Athletics to well-organize these events and make the sports more popular in China and around the world," said 60-year-old Wang.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe was elected for a third term. Under the World Athletics Constitution, this will be Coe's final term as president.

Ximena Restrepo was re-elected as a vice president and will be joined by newly elected vice presidents Raul Chapado, Adille Sumariwalla and Jackson Tuwei.

In 2019, Restrepo, the 1992 Olympic 400m bronze medallist from Colombia, became the first woman to be elected as a World Athletics vice president.

