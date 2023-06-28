Highlights of 2023 China's National Athletics Championships

First-placed Xie Zhenye of Zhejiang reacts after the men's 100m final at the 2023 China's National Athletics Championships, a qualification trial for World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 and the Hangzhou Asian Games in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Sun Qihao of Jiangsu crosses the finish line during the 400m event of the men's decathlon at the 2023 China's National Athletics Championships, a qualification trial for World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 and the Hangzhou Asian Games in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

First-placed Wei Yongli (R) of Guangxi reacts after the women's 100m final at the 2023 China's National Athletics Championships, a qualification trial for World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 and the Hangzhou Asian Games in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Chen Xinghua of Jilin reacts after the 400m event of the men's decathlon at the 2023 China's National Athletics Championships, a qualification trial for World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 and the Hangzhou Asian Games in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Chen Junyi of Liaoning reacts during the high jump event of the men's decathlon at the 2023 China's National Athletics Championships, a qualification trial for World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 and the Hangzhou Asian Games in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Hu Tao of Shanghai competes during the high jump event of the men's decathlon at the 2023 China's National Athletics Championships, a qualification trial for World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 and the Hangzhou Asian Games in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Athletes compete during the men's 5000m final at the 2023 China's National Athletics Championships, a qualification trial for World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 and the Hangzhou Asian Games in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Athletes are ready to receive the baton during the mixed 4x400m final at the 2023 China's National Athletics Championships, a qualification trial for World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 and the Hangzhou Asian Games in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

First-placed Yao Jie of Shanxi competes during the men's pole vault final at the 2023 China's National Athletics Championships, a qualification trial for World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 and the Hangzhou Asian Games in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

First-placed Zhu Yaming of Liaoning competes during the men's triple jump final at the 2023 China's National Athletics Championships, a qualification trial for World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 and the Hangzhou Asian Games in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Athletes compete during the women's 5000m final at the 2023 China's National Athletics Championships, a qualification trial for World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 and the Hangzhou Asian Games in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

First-placed Zhang Deshun (C) of Yunnan poses for photos during the awarding ceremony of the women's 5000m final at the 2023 China's National Athletics Championships, a qualification trial for World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 and the Hangzhou Asian Games in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Second-placed Huang Bokai of Guangdong competes during the men's pole vault final at the 2023 China's National Athletics Championships, a qualification trial for World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 and the Hangzhou Asian Games in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Athletes compete during the mixed 4x400m final at the 2023 China's National Athletics Championships, a qualification trial for World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 and the Hangzhou Asian Games in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Feng Bin of Shandong Zhongtai Securities competes during the women's discus throw final at the 2023 China's National Athletics Championships, a qualification trial for World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 and the Hangzhou Asian Games in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

First-placed Xu Wenhao (1st L) of Shanghai competes during the men's 5000m final at the 2023 China's National Athletics Championships, a qualification trial for World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 and the Hangzhou Asian Games in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Second-placed Su Wen of Shanghai competes during the men's triple jump final at the 2023 China's National Athletics Championships, a qualification trial for World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 and the Hangzhou Asian Games in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Gold medalist Feng Bin (C) of Shandong Zhongtai Securities reacts during the awarding ceremony of the women's discus throw final at the 2023 China's National Athletics Championships, a qualification trial for World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 and the Hangzhou Asian Games in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

