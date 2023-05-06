China's star sprinter Su encourages kids to engage in athletics

Xinhua) 16:57, May 06, 2023

BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Asia's fastest sprinter Su Bingtian calls on more kids to engage in athletic activity with the approaching of Kids' Athletics Day, a day dedicated to celebrating children across the world participating in athletics on May 7.

"I hope all the parents can bring their kids to move, to play and to explore with fun in celebration of Kids' Athletics Day," said the Chinese athletics icon in a clip posted on social media.

Kids' Athletics Day is launched by World Athletics aiming to get more children and young people involved in sports. The theme of the 2023 Kids' Athletics Day is "Move, Play, Explore", as the world governing body of the sport aims to "engage some 400,000 kids in athletic activity to counter worrying global inactivity rates."

"Athletics consists of various events and doesn't require much in terms of sites and equipments. Parents can take part in athletics with their kids at any time and anywhere," the 33-year-old Su, who set the men's 100m Asian record of 9.83-second at the Tokyo Olympics, told Xinhua on Friday.

"Participating in athletics at an early age can help kids to lay a solid foundation for future life," Su said. "Through walking, running, jumping and throwing, athletics is a fun way for them to get active, and can help them develop interests in sports, enhance physical fitness and build confidence as well as rule consciousness."

Despite busy building up for the World Athletics Championships in Budapest in August, Su committed to take part in the celebrating events initiated by the Chinese Athletics Association (CAA), which will be scattered throughout the month of May.

According to CAA, the celebrating events will be staged in over 20 cities across the country and a series of social media engagement activities will also take place, targeting over 4,000 children at in-person events and some 250,000 on social media.

"CAA will continue to work on the development of kids' athletics, aiming to offer every kid a chance to enjoy the fun in sports as they are growing up," said Su, who also serves as vice president of CAA.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)