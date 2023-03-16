Highlights of 2023 Chinese National Athletics Indoor Championships
Huang Meixia (C) competes during the women's 60m final of 2023 Chinese National Athletics Indoor Championships at Tuanbo Sports Center in north China's Tianjin, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Huang Meixia competes during the women's 60m final of 2023 Chinese National Athletics Indoor Championships at Tuanbo Sports Center in north China's Tianjin, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ming)
Huang Meixia (C) competes during the women's 60m final of 2023 Chinese National Athletics Indoor Championships at Tuanbo Sports Center in north China's Tianjin, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ming)
Athletes compete during the women's 60m final of 2023 Chinese National Athletics Indoor Championships at Tuanbo Sports Center in north China's Tianjin, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Zhang Man (1st R) competes during the women's 60m semifinal of 2023 Chinese National Athletics Indoor Championships at Tuanbo Sports Center in north China's Tianjin, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Liao Yujie)
Huang Meixia (2nd R) competes during the women's 60m final of 2023 Chinese National Athletics Indoor Championships at Tuanbo Sports Center in north China's Tianjin, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Huang Meixia (bottom R) competes during the women's 60m semifinal of 2023 Chinese National Athletics Indoor Championships at Tuanbo Sports Center in north China's Tianjin, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Liao Yujie)
Gold medalist Gao Xinglong (C), silver medalist Wang Jianan (L) and bronze medalist Zhang Mingkun pose for photos during the awarding ceremony after the men's long jump final of 2023 Chinese National Athletics Indoor Championships at Tuanbo Sports Center in north China's Tianjin, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Photos
Related Stories
- World Athletics sets to take significant steps towards gender equity in 2023
- World champion Yang wins season debut at China's Race Walk Grand Prix
- China's He Xianghong breaks men's 35km race walk Asian record
- In pics: World Athletics Cross Country Championships Bathurst 23
- Highlights of 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.