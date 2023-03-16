We Are China

Highlights of 2023 Chinese National Athletics Indoor Championships

Xinhua) 09:50, March 16, 2023

Huang Meixia (C) competes during the women's 60m final of 2023 Chinese National Athletics Indoor Championships at Tuanbo Sports Center in north China's Tianjin, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Huang Meixia competes during the women's 60m final of 2023 Chinese National Athletics Indoor Championships at Tuanbo Sports Center in north China's Tianjin, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Huang Meixia (C) competes during the women's 60m final of 2023 Chinese National Athletics Indoor Championships at Tuanbo Sports Center in north China's Tianjin, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Athletes compete during the women's 60m final of 2023 Chinese National Athletics Indoor Championships at Tuanbo Sports Center in north China's Tianjin, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Zhang Man (1st R) competes during the women's 60m semifinal of 2023 Chinese National Athletics Indoor Championships at Tuanbo Sports Center in north China's Tianjin, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Liao Yujie)

Huang Meixia (2nd R) competes during the women's 60m final of 2023 Chinese National Athletics Indoor Championships at Tuanbo Sports Center in north China's Tianjin, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Huang Meixia (bottom R) competes during the women's 60m semifinal of 2023 Chinese National Athletics Indoor Championships at Tuanbo Sports Center in north China's Tianjin, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Liao Yujie)

Gold medalist Gao Xinglong (C), silver medalist Wang Jianan (L) and bronze medalist Zhang Mingkun pose for photos during the awarding ceremony after the men's long jump final of 2023 Chinese National Athletics Indoor Championships at Tuanbo Sports Center in north China's Tianjin, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

