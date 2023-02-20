In pics: World Athletics Cross Country Championships Bathurst 23

Xinhua) 10:37, February 20, 2023

Players of Team China react before the mixed 4x2km relay at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships Bathurst 23 in Bathurst, New South Wales, Australia, on Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Li Yingcui of Team China competes during the mixed 4x2km relay at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships Bathurst 23 in Bathurst, New South Wales, Australia, on Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Zong Qinghua of Team China reacts before the mixed 4x2km relay at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships Bathurst 23 in Bathurst, New South Wales, Australia, on Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Ren Guangyue of Team China competes during the mixed 4x2km relay at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships Bathurst 23 in Bathurst, New South Wales, Australia, on Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Zong Qinghua (2nd R) of Team China competes during the mixed 4x2km relay at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships Bathurst 23 in Bathurst, New South Wales, Australia, on Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Zhou Xia of China competes during the women's 10km race at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships Bathurst 23 in Bathurst, New South Wales, Australia, on Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Yao Miao of China competes during the women's 10km race at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships Bathurst 23 in Bathurst, New South Wales, Australia, on Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Beatrice Chebet of Kenya crosses the finishing line during the women's 10km race at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships Bathurst 23 in Bathurst, New South Wales, Australia, on Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Players prepare before the men's 10km race at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships Bathurst 23 in Bathurst, New South Wales, Australia, on Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Players compete during the men's 10km race at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships Bathurst 23 in Bathurst, New South Wales, Australia, on Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Zong Qinghua (L) and He Yingbing of China compete during the men's 10km race at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships Bathurst 23 in Bathurst, New South Wales, Australia, on Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Ren Guangyue of China competes during the men's 10km race at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships Bathurst 23 in Bathurst, New South Wales, Australia, on Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Guo Zhongrui (R) of China competes during the men's 10km race at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships Bathurst 23 in Bathurst, New South Wales, Australia, on Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

