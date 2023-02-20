In pics: World Athletics Cross Country Championships Bathurst 23
Players of Team China react before the mixed 4x2km relay at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships Bathurst 23 in Bathurst, New South Wales, Australia, on Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
Li Yingcui of Team China competes during the mixed 4x2km relay at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships Bathurst 23 in Bathurst, New South Wales, Australia, on Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
Zong Qinghua of Team China reacts before the mixed 4x2km relay at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships Bathurst 23 in Bathurst, New South Wales, Australia, on Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
Ren Guangyue of Team China competes during the mixed 4x2km relay at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships Bathurst 23 in Bathurst, New South Wales, Australia, on Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
Zong Qinghua (2nd R) of Team China competes during the mixed 4x2km relay at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships Bathurst 23 in Bathurst, New South Wales, Australia, on Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
Zhou Xia of China competes during the women's 10km race at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships Bathurst 23 in Bathurst, New South Wales, Australia, on Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
Yao Miao of China competes during the women's 10km race at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships Bathurst 23 in Bathurst, New South Wales, Australia, on Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
Beatrice Chebet of Kenya crosses the finishing line during the women's 10km race at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships Bathurst 23 in Bathurst, New South Wales, Australia, on Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
Players prepare before the men's 10km race at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships Bathurst 23 in Bathurst, New South Wales, Australia, on Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
Players compete during the men's 10km race at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships Bathurst 23 in Bathurst, New South Wales, Australia, on Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
Zong Qinghua (L) and He Yingbing of China compete during the men's 10km race at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships Bathurst 23 in Bathurst, New South Wales, Australia, on Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
Ren Guangyue of China competes during the men's 10km race at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships Bathurst 23 in Bathurst, New South Wales, Australia, on Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
Guo Zhongrui (R) of China competes during the men's 10km race at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships Bathurst 23 in Bathurst, New South Wales, Australia, on Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Highlights of 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships
- Chinese athletics team wins two gold medals at 2023 Asian Indoor Championships
- Olympic medalist Tang to compete at Chinese National Athletics Indoor Invitational
- Su Bingtian wins season debut at World Athletics Gothenburg Indoor
- Highlights of Gothenburg Games of World Athletics Indoor tour
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.