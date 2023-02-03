Highlights of Gothenburg Games of World Athletics Indoor tour

Xinhua) 13:24, February 03, 2023

Su Bingtian (1st R) of China competes during the men's 60m final A during the Gothenburg Games of World Athletics Indoor tour in Gothenburg, Sweden, Feb 2, 2023. (Deca Text &Bild/Handout via Xinhua)

Khaddi Sagnia of Sweden competes during the women's long jump during the Gothenburg Games of World Athletics Indoor tour in Gothenburg, Sweden, Feb 2, 2023. (Deca Text &Bild/Handout via Xinhua)

Miltiadis Tentoglou (1st R) of Greece poses with fans after the men's long jump final during the Gothenburg Games of World Athletics Indoor tour in Gothenburg, Sweden, Feb 2, 2023. (Deca Text &Bild/Handout via Xinhua)

