Home>>
Highlights of Gothenburg Games of World Athletics Indoor tour
(Xinhua) 13:24, February 03, 2023
Su Bingtian (1st R) of China competes during the men's 60m final A during the Gothenburg Games of World Athletics Indoor tour in Gothenburg, Sweden, Feb 2, 2023. (Deca Text &Bild/Handout via Xinhua)
Khaddi Sagnia of Sweden competes during the women's long jump during the Gothenburg Games of World Athletics Indoor tour in Gothenburg, Sweden, Feb 2, 2023. (Deca Text &Bild/Handout via Xinhua)
Miltiadis Tentoglou (1st R) of Greece poses with fans after the men's long jump final during the Gothenburg Games of World Athletics Indoor tour in Gothenburg, Sweden, Feb 2, 2023. (Deca Text &Bild/Handout via Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Wang Jianan takes historic long jump gold for China at athletics worlds
- Highlights of World Athletics Championships Oregon22
- Zhou Xia breaks world record to win women's 100m T35
- Highlights of women's high jump final at 2021 World Athletics U20 Championships
- Highlights of men's 110m hurdles heat at 2021 World Athletics U20 Championships
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.