Wang Jianan takes historic long jump gold for China at athletics worlds

Xinhua) 08:22, July 18, 2022

Wang Jianan of China celebrates after his last attempt during the men's long jump final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

EUGENE, United States, July 16 (Xinhua) -- Wang Jianan stunned the field to grab China's first ever long jump gold medal at the world athletics championships here on Saturday.

Beijing worlds bronze medalist Wang surged to victory in his last attempt, nailing a gold-winning 8.36m to beat reigning Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece.

In the men's 100m final, American hosts swept the podium as Tokyo Olympics runner-up Fred Kerley seized the title of the blue ribbon event in 9.86 seconds, ahead of Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Bromell.

China's sprinter star Su Bingtian did not make the final after the Olympic relay bronze medalist finished eighth in his semifinal group.

The women's shot put saw American national champion Chase Ealey nail the gold in her first attempt of 20.49m while Olympic champion and two-time world champion Gong Lijiao of China had to settle for the silver in 20.39. Jessica Schilder of the Netherlands came third in a national record of 19.77.

Earlier, Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey won the women's 10,000m final in 30 minutes 09.94 seconds. Kenya's Hellen Obiri took the silver in 30:10.02, and her compatriot Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi claimed bronze in 30:10.07.

Poland's Pawel Fajdek clinched his fifth world title in the men's hammer throw with an effort of 81.98m.

Fadjek delivered the best throw on his third attempt to edge compatriot and reigning Olympic champion Wojciech Nowicki by 95 centimeters.

Norway's Eivind Henriksen finished third with 80.87m.

Wang Jianan of China celebrates after his last attempt jump during the men's long jump final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Wang Jianan of China celebrates after his last attempt during the men's long jump final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Wang Jianan of China celebrates after winning the men's long jump final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Wang Jianan of China celebrates after his last attempt during the men's long jump final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Wang Jianan of China competes during the men's long jump final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Wang Jianan of China celebrates after his last attempt during the men's long jump final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Wang Jianan of China competes during the men's long jump final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Wang Jianan of China reacts after winning the men's long jump final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Wang Jianan of China celebrates after his last attempt during the men's long jump final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Wang Jianan of China celebrates after winning the men's long jump final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Wang Jianan of China competes during the men's long jump final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Wang Jianan of China competes during the men's long jump final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Du Mingming)