Highlights of World Athletics Championships Oregon22

Xinhua) 15:20, July 17, 2022

Su Bingtian (R) of China looks on after the men's 100m semifinal at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Su Bingtian of China looks on after the men's 100m semifinal at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Athletes compete during the men's 100m semifinal at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Athletes compete during the men's 100m semifinal at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)