Home>>
Highlights of women's high jump final at 2021 World Athletics U20 Championships
(Xinhua) 10:14, August 23, 2021
Angelina Topic of Serbia competes during the women's high jump final at the 2021 World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, Aug. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Long Lei)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Highlights of men's 110m hurdles heat at 2021 World Athletics U20 Championships
- China makes progress in Olympic track and field, USA bows out of men's 4X100 relay final
- Korir's Tokyo 2020 golden moment lifts mood in Kenya
- China's women's and men's 4X100m relay squads secure final berth at Tokyo Olympics
- Kenya finish one-two in men's 800m at Tokyo Olympics
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.