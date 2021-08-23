We Are China

Highlights of women's high jump final at 2021 World Athletics U20 Championships

Xinhua) 10:14, August 23, 2021

Angelina Topic of Serbia competes during the women's high jump final at the 2021 World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, Aug. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)