Languages

Archive

Monday, August 23, 2021

Home>>

Highlights of women's high jump final at 2021 World Athletics U20 Championships

(Xinhua) 10:14, August 23, 2021

Angelina Topic of Serbia competes during the women's high jump final at the 2021 World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, Aug. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Long Lei)


【1】【2】【3】

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories