Highlights of 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships
Wang Zhen of China competes during the men's high jump final at the 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, Feb. 12, 2023. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua)
Wang Zhen of China competes during the men's high jump final at the 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, Feb. 12, 2023. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua)
Wu Hongjiao of China reacts during the awarding ceremony after the women's 800m final at the 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, Feb. 12, 2023. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua)
Maruyama Yuma (R) and Okuda Keisuke of Japan pose after the 1000m event of the men's Heptathlon at the 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, Feb. 12, 2023. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua)
(from L to R, top) Shiomi Ayano of Japan, Wu Hongjiao and Rao Xinyu of China pose during the awarding ceremony after the women's 800m final at the 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, Feb. 12, 2023. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua)
Wu Hongjiao (L) and Rao Xinyu of China pose during the awarding ceremony after the women's 800m final at the 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, Feb. 12, 2023. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua)
Wu Hongjiao (R) and Rao Xinyu of China celebrate after the women's 800m final at the 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, Feb. 12, 2023. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua)
Gold medalist Maruyama Yuma (2nd R) and silver medalist Okuda Keisuke (3rd R) of Japan, as well as bronze medalist Janry Ubas of the Philippines, pose during the awarding ceremony of the men's Heptathlon at the 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, Feb. 12, 2023. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua)
Photos
