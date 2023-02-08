Olympic medalist Tang to compete at Chinese National Athletics Indoor Invitational

XI'AN, China, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Olympic bronze medalist Tang Xingqiang is set to compete at the 2023 Chinese National Athletics Indoor Invitational here on Saturday.

The 27-year-old, a member of China's 4x100m relay team which won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, will race alongside other top Chinese sprinters including Liang Jinsheng, Chen Guanfeng in the men's 60m at the Shaanxi Olympic Sports Center.

Tang clocked his personal best of 6.56 seconds in the 60m event at Nanjing Indoor Grand Prix on March 3, 2016.

The 2023 Chinese National Athletics Indoor Invitational will take place on February 11-12, with the men's 60m final scheduled for Sunday.

